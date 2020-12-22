Food Recall of Over 92,206 Pounds of Lean Cuisine Meals

Check your Freezer for Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken prepared meals. Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling approximately 92,206 pounds of LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken meal products that may be contaminated with pieces of white hard plastic

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service the baked chicken meal products were produced and packaged on September 2, 2020.

Check for 8 5/8-oz. carton trays of “LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy with a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021.

The problem was discovered on December 18, 2020, after the company received five consumer complaints involving hard white plastic found in the product. It's believed the mashed potatoes used in the production of the baked chicken meals products had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.

There have been no reports of injury or illness from the consumption of these products. FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.