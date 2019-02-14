Flu Cases on the Rise in South Dakota

Getty Images

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The number of flu cases is starting to climb in South Dakota.

State health officials say that as of early February, about 1,000 cases of flu have been reported. In Pennington County, 21 cases from December to February have involved hospitalization, including one death.

Regional Health Director of Infection, Prevention and Control Tyron White tells KOTA-TV Influenza A and a respiratory virus called RSV are the most common illnesses in Rapid City. RSV affects children the most.

A state health report says 3 percent of school children have missed school at the start of 2019 because of illness.

https://www.kotatv.com/content/news/Flu-numbers-are-starting-to-climb-in-South-Dakota-505800171.html

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Filed Under: Flu, Flu Vaccines, Health, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top