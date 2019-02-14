Flu Cases on the Rise in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The number of flu cases is starting to climb in South Dakota.

State health officials say that as of early February, about 1,000 cases of flu have been reported. In Pennington County, 21 cases from December to February have involved hospitalization, including one death.

Regional Health Director of Infection, Prevention and Control Tyron White tells KOTA-TV Influenza A and a respiratory virus called RSV are the most common illnesses in Rapid City. RSV affects children the most.

A state health report says 3 percent of school children have missed school at the start of 2019 because of illness.

https://www.kotatv.com/content/news/Flu-numbers-are-starting-to-climb-in-South-Dakota-505800171.html

