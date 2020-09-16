Florida Man Covers Condo Walls In Budweiser Cans

This could be one of the most 'Florida Man' things ever.

A man in Lake Worth, Florida was such a fan of Budweiser beer that he wallpapered his condo with beer cans. When I say "wallpapered", I mean the wallpaper is actually empty Budweiser cans.

Kristen Kearny, the listing agent, told Realtor.com that upon receiving a call about a condo wallpapered in beer cans, she didn't know what to expect.

“They warned me that the home was wallpapered in beer cans,” she says. “And I thought to myself, 'Well, I wonder where in the world they found beer-can wallpaper.'”

Pictures from the online listing show beer cans covering every wall and ceiling of the home, except for the bathrooms.

The workmanship is top-notch and creative. "If you look closely at the photos, you can really see the lengths the owner went to," Kearney said. "He even created a crown molding look with the cans."

It's not known if the condo's former owner, who is now deceased, actually drank all that Bud, but one thing is clear, he was dedicated to the beer brand.

"It was his life's mission to wallpaper his home in beer cans," Kearney said, "and he did it."

After the listing went live, Anheuser-Busch noticed and posted a comment on their Facebook, "The perfect home doesn't exist..."

The condo was originally listed for $110,000 in August, but after a $10,000 price reduction in September, interest was sparked in the property.

The condo has received multiple offers and is under contract with a backup offer in place. Kearney said the new owners bought the condo without seeing it in person. No word on whether the beer cans will remain in place under the new ownership.