Flooding Closes Interstate 29 South

Overnight a short stretch of Interstate 29 was closed between Loveland and Crescent due to flooding north of Omaha. With recent heavy rains in Montana, North and South Dakota and Nebraska, the rising waters on the Missouri River continue to flood the area.

According to local reports, the river is expected to crest Saturday near Omaha after recent rains dropped 1-to-3 inches in the area.

Two levees were breached earlier this week just northeast of Omaha.

A detour is in operation. Several I-29 interchange ramps are closed in southwest Iowa as well.