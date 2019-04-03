The South Dakota Office of Emergency Management will be holding meetings at three locations for flood insurance assistance.

Outreach efforts to help those affected by recent flooding will come in the form of a town hall meeting for South Dakota residents.

The South Dakota Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other agencies will answer flood-related questions and discuss how to obtain National Flood Insurance Program coverage to protect structures and contents from future flooding events.

Anyone can attend the meetings that are set for Monday, April 8 in Sioux Falls at the Downtown Library from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. On Tuesday, April 9 the group will be at the North Sioux City Hall beginning at 6:00 PM. And in Brookings on Wednesday, April 10 in the Brookings City & County Government Center starting at 6:00 PM.

Source: sd.gov