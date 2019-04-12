Flip Out at Sioux Falls Pin Ball Tournament Saturday

Gaming for a good cause! I've dropped countless coins in pinball games, and tilted a few machines over the years.

Saturday April 13th at The Bonus Round Bar in Sioux Falls. Bring your flipper fingers ready to rock.

From the Facebook event page:

Join us at the Bonus Round on Saturday April 13th for a pinball tournament that'll put all that time spent at Gigglebees to good flippin' use. Games start at 6, & will end when the evening's pinball

wizard is declared. Your $15 buy-in includes games, unlimited high-high fives, & mad-props from the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association. Our homies at Fernson Brewing Company are donating all keg beer sales from the evening to SFSA, so bring some extra dollars &

ask your mom for a sober ride home. The Details:

Flip-Out with SFSA

Saturday April 13th

The Bonus Round Bar (803 S. Cliff Ave)

6 - Sorcery

$15 buy-in to benefit SFSA

Fernson beers & rad hangs!

21+ Questions? Concerns? Contributions?

Get at us! skate.sfsd@gmail.com

For more info check out The Bonus Round Bar or the Facebook event page.