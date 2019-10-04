Fleet Farm Opens Toyland In Sioux Falls Store October 12

Good news for kids and kids-at-heart! Fleet Farm in Sioux Falls is opening Toyland on Oct 12.

Fleet Farm created Toyland in 1957 as a way for families to get a head start on Christmas shopping. What started out as a few shelves have grown to more than 2600 top toys and gifts.

Toyland will open inside all Fleet Farm locations starting Saturday, October 12 at 6:00 am. To celebrate, the first 150 customers will receive a free Melissa & Doug 32 piece Farm Friends Floor Puzzle. Toyland will feature all-day doorbuster deals October 12-14 on this season's most sought after toys.

Heath Ashenfelter, Fleet Farm Chief Merchandising Officer says,

Our toy merchants scour the country and the world for top toy trends to give our customers a jump start on the best toys of the season. We are excited to bring our Fleet Farm customers an early look at what’s hot in toys and some really outstanding deals.

Fleet Farm will offer its doorbuster Toyland deals just in time to support the annual Toys for Tots drive. Ashenfelter says,

We know that our customers care about their community said r. We will have Toys for Tots collection bins at the front of all of our stores, so while you shop for family and friends you can support a child in need.

Fleet Farm is located at Benson Road exit on I-29 in Sioux Falls.