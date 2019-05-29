Fleet Farm Opens This Friday in Sioux Falls

The wait is almost over. The much-anticipated opening of the new Mills Fleet Farm store is this Friday, (June 1) near I-29 and Benson Avenue.

Fleet Farm will be located near the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls. The new 180,000-square-foot store will feature a wide variety of items ranging from clothing and footwear, to home improvement materials, to farm, and livestock items, sporting goods, food and household items, things for your car and ATV, even a holiday shop.

It truly is a store that is built for real life.

KSFY TV is reporting that construction on the Fleet Farm location dates all the way back to last summer, and now, almost one year later, the doors are set to open for the first time to the general public this Friday.

If you're one of the first 500 customers through the door on Friday and Saturday, you can expect to get a Fleet Farm hat.

KSFY also reports that Fleet Farm plans on featuring a storewide scavenger hunt during their grand opening as well, where customers can earn a prize.

