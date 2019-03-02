BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Skyler Flatten had 31 points as South Dakota State easily beat Western Illinois 86-66 on Saturday.

Flatten shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers. He added six rebounds.

Mike Daum had 20 points and 10 rebounds for South Dakota State (24-7, 14-2 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive win. David Jenkins Jr. added 12 points. Alex Arians had 11 points for the home team.

Kobe Webster had 17 points for the Leathernecks (9-20, 4-12). Isaac Johnson added 15 points. Ben Pyle had 10 points.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks for the season. South Dakota State defeated Western Illinois 100-58 on Dec. 28. The Jackrabbits and the Leathernecks next take the floor in the Summit League Tournament.

