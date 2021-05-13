Flandreau Rodeo Days Set to Return to Royal River Casino

Rodeo has been named as South Dakota's Number One Sport. The Wild, the Western fun is set to return this summer. Don't miss Flandreau Rodeo Days coming up Friday, June 4, 2021, at 11:00 am - Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11:00 am. The festivities will take place across the highway from Royal River Casino in Flandreau, South Dakota.

This local rodeo is always a first-class South Dakota Experience. Flandreau Rodeo Days have been Voted Best New SDRA Rodeo of the Year for 2018! AND Voted Best SDRA Rodeo of the Year for 2019! The event is sanctioned by SDRA and MRA.

One of my favorite things about Flandreau Rodeo Days, other than the rodeo itself, are the vendors with their awesome food! Last year I had an Indian Taco for the first time and it was amazing! So, there's great food and of course plenty of cold beverages for you to check out.

Flandreau Rodeo Days is a great experience for the entire family too!

Flandreau Rodeo Days mutton-busting event available to children 2-8 and under 55 lbs.

JR Bareback & Saddle Bronc- sanctioned High Plains.

Times: Children’s Activity Area 11am-5pm | Slack 11am | Grand Entry 6pm | Rodeo 6:30pm

Cost: $10 Early Bird Admission (purchase at the Gift Shop or online at flandreaurodeodays.com)

$15 Gate Admission

Free: Kids 10 & Under

Entertainment (Free to Public): June 4th HickTown Mafia | June 5th Camille Rae

Location: Across from Royal River Casino