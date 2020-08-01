Flandreau Rodeo Days Is Back Next Week

Flandreau Rodeo Days are coming up Friday and Saturday (Aug. 7th and 8th). Located just across from the Royal River Casino Hotel, the two-day event was voted the best new SDRA (South Dakota Rodeo Association) Rodeo in 2018 and won the SDRA Rodeo of the year just last year.

The Third annual Rodeo Days was originally scheduled for early June, but due to concerns over COVID- 19, Royal River Casino moved the event to the second weekend of August. This will be one of the first major happenings in the area this summer, as Moody County canceled their annual July 4th Summerfest and the city of Flandreau canceled multiple events throughout the summer as well.

The Rodeo will be held both days across Veterans Avenue from Royal River Casino. Each day will have separate rodeos, both sanctioned by both the SDRA and MRA. Activities include live music, barrel racing, youth events, a children's activity area, and a team roping breakaway.

Early Bird Admission can be purchased at the Royal River website, or at the Gift Shop. Admission at the gate is $15 with kids 10 and under getting in free. The Rodeo begins at 6:30 both nights.