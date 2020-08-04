Fixer Upper Is Back!

One of HGTV's most popular TV shows is coming back and better than ever!

Of course, the launch of Magnolia Network was originally planned for this upcoming fall in October but has been pushed back to 2021 due to the current pandemic according to People.

As a big fan of the show myself, I am so happy that this couple will be returning to TV. Chip and Jo act so down to earth and are very genuine unlike some couples we see in the limelight they really haven't changed from day one and Chip is still as goofy as ever.

Back in 2019 I actually visited Waco, TX, and dined at Magnolia Table, I found this little gem beside the restaurant's gift shop; it's their handprints in cement.

Taneil Johnson TSM

2021 can't come soon enough!