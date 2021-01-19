It's a burger lover's best time of the year!

The annual 2021 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is underway with even more options to tempt your tastebuds in 2021. The event, sponsored by the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation, features 24 burgers this year.

It runs through January 31.

My goal this year is to partake in ten of the entrants - five now and five more before the end of the month.

Up first, burgers from these five downtown establishments:

2021 DOWNTOWN BURGER BATTLE

After you've consumed your burger, you have a chance to rate it by downloading the DTSF Passport app on your smartphone. Just make sure you get a code from each restaurant to be able to access the app.

If you're still doing your part to social distance during the pandemic and don't feel comfortable dining out, each restaurant has a take out option available for the burgers. Some even allow you to order online.

Stay tuned for part two next week...