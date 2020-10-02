Five Reasons to Smile Today
Today is World Smile Day and it couldn't have come at a more needed time. 2020 hasn't given us a whole lot of reasons to smile, but smiling itself actually has a lot of benefits. Here's a list of five reasons to smile today, even if you might not be in the mood for it.
- Smiling Is Contagious: It's similar to yawning, only a lot more fun. And just like yawning, if we see someone smiling, we're likely to crack a smile ourselves.
- Smiling Can Lift Your Spirits: Even if it's a fake smile, it can make you feel better. Scientists call it the "facial feedback hypothesis" and it can directly influence your mood throughout the day.
- Smiling Can Make You Feel Better Physically: Not only does a big grin boost your immune system, but it can also decrease your blood pressure and cholesterol.
- Smiling Makes You Sound Friendly: Those of us in the radio biz have known about this trick for a long time. Smiling when you're speaking in public garners interest from those in the audience and makes you sound like a friendly and engaging person.
- Smiling Can Get You Out of Trouble: Research points to the fact that authority figures tend to forgive those who have a slight smile while apologizing. Just don't grin too much, or it could have the opposite effect.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app