Time is running out, burger lovers!

The annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle, sponsored by the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation, ends this weekend (January) and that means your opportunity to try one of the 24 entrants is about to end.

Last week, I reviewed five burgers from this year's lineup. Now, five more from these downtown establishments:

2021 DOWNTOWN BURGER BATTLE

After you've consumed your burger, you have a chance to rate it by downloading the DTSF Passport app on your smartphone. Just make sure you get a code from each restaurant to be able to access the app.

If you're still doing your part to social distance during the pandemic and don't feel comfortable dining out, each restaurant has a take out option available for the burgers. Some even allow you to order online.

2021 DOWNTOWN BURGER BATTLE