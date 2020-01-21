CJ Ham is among four other Minnesota Vikings players to be added to the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl game.

Ham will replace San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk at the NFL's all-star event. Ham helped the Vikings offense rush for an average of 133 yards per game. He played 354 offensive snaps this past season.

Joining Ham at the Pro Bowl will be quarterback Kirk Cousins, linebacker Eric Kendricks, defensive end Everson Griffen, and cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Dalvin Cook, Harrison Smith, and Danielle Hunter were named to the Pro Bowl following the first round of voting.

The NFL Pro Bowl takes place on Sunday, January 26 in Orlando. ESPN will broadcast the game with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 CT.

Source: Minnesota Vikings