Five Cheapest Places to Get Gas in Sioux Falls

We've got places to go, things to do, people to haul, and that takes gas. So where is the cheapest gas in Sioux Falls?

The cheapest gas is the same as it usually is, the members-only pumps of Costco will get you gas for $2.39. Many of the remaining top five stations are found on the less populated northern end of the city. Casey's at 901 E Benson Road is second at $2.64. A three-way tie for third through fifth is Mobil on West 49th, Bauers Sinclair on North Cliff, and Love's.

“After a wild March, Americans are seeing a little stability at the pump. On the week, 40 states’ averages either increased or decreased by only a penny, or had no change at all,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Cheaper crude oil prices will likely help to keep price fluctuation low this week.”

The average price for gas in Sioux Falls has also remained stable. The current average price in South Dakota's largest city is $2.783, just $0.004 less than a week ago. One month ago it was only slightly lower at $2.775. A year ago during the COVID-19 quarantine gas was only $1.71 per gallon.

The state average for gas is trending slightly lower and staying relatively stable. Today's average price is $2.82 per gallon, one cent lower than a week ago, but up one cent from a month ago.

Only two counties in the state have gas prices over three dollars per gallon. Ziebach County has an average price of $3.049 and Mellette County has an astonishingly high average price of $3.369.