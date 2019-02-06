Fisher-Price Recalling Power Wheels Barbie Camper

Fisher-Price is voluntarily recalling about 44,000 Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers because they can keep running after the foot pedal is released.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Fisher-Price has so far received 17 complaints. However, no injuries have been reported.

The model FRC29 battery-operated vehicles are hot pink with blue accents and have the Barbie logo printed on the back.

They include a play-kitchen, a fold-out grill, and pretend campfire. They were sold exclusively by Walmart for around $400 from July 2018 through January of this year.

If you own one of these Power Wheels Power Campers, it's recommended you take the toy away from your children immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a free repair.

Fisher-Price can be reached by calling 800-348-0751 or by going to the Fisher-Price website .

Source: Associated Press