Fisher-Price Announces Virtual Toy Museum & It’s a Nostalgia Bomb

Fisher-Price has opened the virtual doors to their new toy museum, on Instagram.

The toymaker is celebrating its 90th year with a virtual look back on some of its most iconic toys.

The collection is viewable on Instagram and takes you through 90 years of childhood memories. I was blown away by how many toys I remembered, and just how old they were.

I remember playing with this at my grandmother's house, which means it must have been given to my dad, who was born in the 1940s.

The iconic Little People are also well represented.

And I was so excited to see my favorite Fisher-Price toy from when I was a kid - the tape recorder! I used to run around and interview my family with it. It's no wonder I grew up to have the job I do.

Like any good museum, of course there's a gift shop! The virtual gift shop offers apparel, accessories and housewares featuring vintage Fisher-Price imagery, including Little People figures, Doctor Doodle and the Space Blazer.