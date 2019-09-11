First Tornado To Hit Sioux Falls In 30 Years Leaves Destruction

Sioux Falls and much of the area is waking up trying to figure out how much damage was sustained after last nights storms and the first tornado touch down in Sioux Falls in 30 years.

A Tornado, strong winds, and rain made their way through Sioux Falls and the tri-state area on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning leaving much destruction behind.

Lots of power lines down in Sioux Falls. Power outages are reported around the city. Some of the destruction just east of 41st and Kiwanis affected Joann Fabrics, Advance Auto Parts, Pizza Ranch, and the Original Pancake House.

Advanced Auto Parts Sioux Falls-KSFY

Results Radio Chief Engineer John Schneider stated: “You can see in the front of Pizza Ranch and right out the back.

Other areas hit hard in Sioux Falls include the Avera Heart Hospital on West 69th Street which report portions of its roof blown off, windows out, and other damage.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken and National Weather Service Meteorologist Todd Heitkamp held a press conference just after 5am Wednesday morning. Mayor TenHaken commented that there have been a few minor injuries reported, but none were serious.

NWS Meteorologist Todd Heitkamp says: "This has always been one of my nightmarish scenarios - severe storms producing strong winds and tornadoes moving into the southwest portion of the city late at night when people are in bed."

Captain Loren McManus of the Sioux Falls Police Department warns to be very aware when trying to travel this morning. There is much debris strewn around many city streets and power lines still down.

TenHaken says another briefing will be held at 10:30 with more information.

Sioux Falls and Harrisburg schools are running 2 hours late today.

Mary White from Orthopedic Institute in Sioux Falls and all out reach locations will be closed until noon today due to power outages.

