First Sturgis Related COVID-19 Death Reported

A little more than two weeks after the official end to the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills, comes word that an attendee at this year's event has died from COVID-19.

The Washington Post is reporting that a Minnesota man in his 60s passed away from Coronavirus after being in Sturgis. The Minnesota Department of Health says the man had underlying medical conditions and had been in intensive care in the days after returning from the rally.

The death is the first to be officially linked to this year's event, which drew about 400,000 people over a ten-day stretch.

At last count, more than 260 Coronavirus cases in 11 different states have been traced back to Sturgis. Positive cases in South Dakota top that list with 105.

The Mount Rushmore State is currently in the midst of its most significant stretch of cases since the pandemic began in mid-March.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health website, the state reported 254 new positive COVID-19 tests, Wednesday (September 2). That is the 18th straight day of triple-digit new cases in the state, after a period from May 9 to July 23 without a single-day of 100 or more new positive tests.

The number of active cases in South Dakota stands at 2,875 with 77 people currently hospitalized.