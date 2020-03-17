First Responders See Increase in Funds

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has signed legislation that will kick in over $6.4 million to state programs including a new radio system for first responders and several new programs at state universities. The biggest-ticket item was $5.1 million to upgrade the radio system used by police, firefighters and other first responders.

Noem also immediately made $450,000 available for partial tax refunds for low-income people over the age of 65 or people with disabilities.

The rest of the money includes almost $400,000 for a tech business startup center at Dakota State University and $550,000 for a rural veterinarian program at South Dakota State University.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app