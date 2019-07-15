First Player Ever Steals First Base in Minor League Game

The first player ever has stolen first base in a minor league baseball game.

Sound confusing?

Well it sort of is.

The new rule allows batters to "steal" first base on any pitch that is not in flight and the batter can be thrown out if he tries to run to first base.

He became the first player to steal first base by taking off after a ball went to the backstop as there was no throw to first.

I personally think this is getting to be a little circus like, but it is just an experiment so it's not like this is being fast tracked to Major League Baseball.

I'm interested to see the reaction from players as this rule continues to be in play and see if they push for this to move up the ladder or squash in the minors.

Knowing baseball and baseball players, my guess is that baseball purists wont have to worry about this making it to the Big Show.