First Open Mic of 2019 Saturday in Sioux Falls

If you made a New Years Resolution to face your fear of getting on stage in front of people or sharing your art with the world this Saturday is your chance!

The Full Circle Book Co-op and The Blot Collective's first open mic night is Saturday January 5th from 8:00 pm till 11:00 pm.

The Blot Collective Presents:

Beer and Poetry Open Mic Night!

Join us for another round of open mic poetry and good times!

This month we have Sadie Jane opening the show, who will be releasing her brand new poetry book "Manna.".

Get there early to sign up to read (limited spaces!) and to hear about what's next for The Blot Collective...

Bring your original works, your favorite published poems, or just come along to listen and enjoy.

There's a suggested donation of $5 to support the collective, and to keep the party going!

See you there!

