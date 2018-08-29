If anything is clear about Damien Chazelle ’s First Man , it’s that you’ll definitely want to see this one on the biggest screen possible. Based on the footage we’ve seen so far, the Neil Armstrong biopic looks absolutely stunning.

The Oscar-winning director is back with his La La Land star in First Man . The newest trailer includes a bunch of new footage of Ryan Gosling ’s Armstrong preparing to go to space while wrestling with the fact that he may never come back. There’s some more intense footage highlighting the dangerous of space travel, his astronaut training, and NASA’s rocket testing. What stands out most from this trailer though is Claire Foy as Armstrong’s wife Janet.

A few of the first reactions to the film out of the Venice Film Festival this morning praised Foy’s performance as the standout. With this and her Dragon Tattoo reboot arriving this fall, it’s going to be a great season for The Crown star trying out different roles. Here’s the official synopsis:

On the heels of their six-time Academy Award®-winning smash, La La Land, Oscar®-winning director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling reteam for Universal Pictures’ First Man, the riveting story behind the first manned mission to the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the decade leading to the historic Apollo 11 flight. A visceral and intimate account told from Armstrong’s perspective, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the film explores the triumphs and the cost—on Armstrong, his family, his colleagues and the nation itself—of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

First Man hits theaters on October 12. Stay tuned for our review out of the Toronto Film Festival next weekend.