First Look: Ford’s New Bronco Out to Steal the Show

It won't be long before we start seeing the new Ford Bronco on the streets of Sioux Falls. Ford Motor Company unveiled it's first look at the new vehicle last night, July 13.

The first Bronco to roll off an assembly line in 24 years looks rugged and will be on many adventurer's dream list. Much like the Jeep Wrangler, you can remove the doors and the roof for added off-road adventure.

"Our customers were looking for something rugged, they were looking for a vehicle that they could work on the ranch with — but would also take them to a trout stream or to a trailhead." ~ Joy Falotico, chief marketing officer at Ford Motor Company

When can we expect to see them hit the showrooms? According to Detroit Free Press, the smaller Ford Bronco Sport SUV (based at $29,995) will hit later this year. For the 4-door Bronco ($34,695) we'll need to wait until spring 2021.

Check out the first photos of Ford's new Bronco here.