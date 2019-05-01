First Ever Sioux Falls ‘Global 6K for Clean Water’ Is Saturday

Clean water is something we take for granted every day here in the Sioux Empire. Unfortunately, having easy access to clean water is not the case for a lot of people, especially those living in developing countries around the world. In some places, people living in developing countries are forced to walk miles each day for clean drinking water.

For the first time ever, people here in Sioux Falls will help to acknowledge that struggle by participating in the "World Vision's Global 6K for Clean Water" happening this Saturday, (May 4).

KSFY TV is reporting that people here in the Sioux Empire and around the world will walk or run more than three and a half miles to help bring clean water to people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to KSFY, a Sioux Falls woman was inspired to help organize the event on a local level with the help of Prairie Hills Covenant Church.

To date, the global sponsor organization, World Vision, has raised $1.6 million to help provide clean water.

This Saturday, a Sioux Falls team already comprised of more than 60 participants will join in the effort beginning at 9:00 AM.

There's still time for you to get involved. $50.00 registrations will be accepted the day of the walk/run. Those wishing to join the Sioux Falls team can sign up Saturday morning at Prairie Hills Covenant Church, at 6000 East 33rd Street in Sioux Falls.

Source: KSFY TV