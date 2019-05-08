Fireworks Finally Return To Mount Rushmore

It's been 10 years since fireworks have been seen over the four faces of Mount Rushmore. On Tuesday Governor Kristi Noem announced that 4th of July Fireworks will return to Mount Rushmore in 2020.

The 4th of July Fireworks displays were discontinued back in 2009 because the fire danger posed due to the pine beetle infestation in the Black Hills.

Mount Rushmore facts from Wikipedia: Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a massive sculpture carved into Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills region of South Dakota. Completed in 1941 under the direction of Gutzon Borglum and his son Lincoln, the sculpture's roughly 60-ft.-high granite faces depict U.S. presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. The site also features a museum with interactive exhibits.