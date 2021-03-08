Fire Index HIGH Today Across South Dakota

Have you been enjoying the warmer weather? Me too. Getting out each morning and afternoon for a walk or bike ride has become routine again since the weather has taken a turn for the better. But!

Warmer and windy conditions are elevating the fire danger across the state as the Black Hills has seen fires ignite. More than 2,000 acres have burned near Fairburn, South Dakota, according to KOTA. It is reported that the Agate Bed Fire was started by human causes. Another fire in the area was started by sparks from a slash burn pile.

The Fire Index is at a high level for today as state officials are indicating much of eastern South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska will see warm, dry, and windy conditions today. Temperatures have been higher than normal across the region for the last several days prompting the high fire index.

The Sioux Falls area will see cooler temps and a chance of rain beginning Wednesday.