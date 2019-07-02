Fire Devastates Rock Valley Senior Living Center

A fire at a yet to be opened senior living complex in Rock Valley, Iowa has been brought under control as of 9 AM this morning (Tuesday, July 2), according to KSFY television. Riverview Ridge Senior Living was scheduled to open in two weeks. So the good news is, no one was residing there when the fire began.

The bad news is that many of the people who were getting ready to move into the center have already sold their homes. The facility has been long awaited in Rock Valley, as construction began about a year and a half ago.

Construction workers had been working until 8 PM last night (July 1) trying to get the project to the finished stage. Ironically, sprinklers had been installed recently and were to be tested this morning. The fire broke out around 6 AM this morning (July 2).

An investigation into the cause of the blaze begins now.

A Facebook post from Riverview Ridge Living Center this morning, indicates the sadness at having to begin construction again but asking for people to be patient.

Source: KSFY Television