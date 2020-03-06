Fire Breaks Out in Sioux Falls Mattress Recycling Business

If you wondered why there was a huge plume of smoke emanating from what appeared to be the northern sky in Sioux Falls on Thursday afternoon, it's because a mattress recycling business located in that section of the city caught fire during the noon hour.

Dakota News Now reports that fire broke out around 12:30 PM on Thursday (March 5) in a business located in the 500 block of North Kiwanis Avenue. Crews were dispatched to the area and had the blaze contained in roughly 90 minutes.

Wind guests approaching 50 mph at times made things difficult for crews to contain the fire, as the strong winds helped to fan the smoke and flames.

Regan Smith, Emergency Manager for the City of Sioux Falls told Dakota News Now, the fire broke out at a mattress recycling business. Surrounding businesses were not impacted, and there were no civilian or first responder injuries in the process of extinguishing the fire.

Sioux Falls Police were forced to temporarily close off a portion of Kiwanis Avenue in both directions due to low visibility, and to allow fire crews to battle the blaze.

Source: Dakota News Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app