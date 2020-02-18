Find Your Volunteer Calling Through The Helpline Center

Do you love basketball, or perhaps, helping and educating children? If so, there are volunteer opportunities at the Helpline Center calling your name. Here are just a few of the openings they are looking to fill.

Sioux Falls Sports Authority - The Summit League Basketball Championships return to the Denny Sanford Premier Center March 7 through 10 and people are needed to make it an even better event. You will need to fill out a Volunteer Form to get involved. It is a great way to meet people, make new friends and network.

Make-A-Wish South Dakota - Needs people to donate their unused Delta or United miles. Every mile donated helps wish kids and their families travel to destinations around the world. Once donated, your miles will never expire and are used to support the wishes of seriously ill children.

Sioux Empire Water Festival - This great event is going on at the University of Sioux Falls on March 10 and 11. 2,500 4th graders will be learning about all things water-related. Volunteers are needed to help staff the different exhibits in the Stewart Center during the event and also staff tables in each building to direct traffic, and assisting the classes to get to their next presentation. Lunch and snacks and breaks will be provided. They're also looking for volunteers on Monday, March 9th at 2 PM to help fill student bags.

For more volunteer opportunities and information, see the Helpline Center online, on Facebook, or just call 211.

