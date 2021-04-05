Find Tokens In Sioux Falls & Get Free Pizza From Sunny’s Pizzeria

The springtime weather looks like it is finally here to stay in the Sioux Empire, so people are spending more time outside enjoying the great outdoors! Some fun outdoor activities may include fishing, hiking, or even a scavenger hunt with some friends.

What if the treasure at the end of one particular scavenger hunt was a free pizza? Well, you're in luck! For the month of April, Sunny's Pizzeria is giving away free medium pizzas during its second "Pizza Hunt” challenge. This is no joke!

It's a pretty simple task: Find the pizza tokens and win pizza. Easy enough, right? Well...these tokens are hidden all over Sioux Falls.

Get our free mobile app

For the second year in a row, the "Pizza Hunt" from Sunny's Pizzeria is back "with a vengeance." 30 Pizza Tokens will be hidden throughout the City of Sioux Falls. Sunny's Pizzeria is even going to provide some valuable tips every morning during the Pizza Hunt competition to help you secure your pizza treasure!

Clues regarding where the 30 Pizza Tokens are hidden will be posted daily around 9 AM on the establishment’s Facebook and I nstagram pages. These clues involve the date of the hint, a picture of the location where the Pizza Token may be hidden, and an image of what the Pizza Token looks like.

Once you find one of the Pizza Tokens, you can visit Sunny's Pizzeria to redeem your delicious medium-size pizza!

Find the tokens and win pizza all month long! You certainly can’t go wrong with this game! More information about the 2021 Pizza Hunt from Sunny's Pizzeria can be found on this favorite neighborhood pizza joint’s Facebook page.

Happy pizza hunting and enjoy a few slices of pizza for me!