Final Goodbye: Businesses That Closed in Sioux Falls in 2018

It's a fact of life, and business for that matter, that for every beginning there must be an ending. And for some Sioux Falls businesses, that end came in 2018.

From small mom and pop shops (Sioux Falls Music) to major retailers (Sears), Sioux Falls saw numerous businesses close their doors. For some, it was the reality of the dog eat dog world of business, where a bad month or a new competitor in the marketplace can spell the end. For others, it was simply a desire to do something else.

Some businesses went quietly and without anyone noticing (really, did you even know there was a Monkey Bizness store). Others (we're looking at you Teavana, Younkers) didn't go down without a fight, holding on until the bitter end. And some were staying, then going, then staying (Gordman's anyone) and some are gone, but MIGHT (?) be back (Toys “R” Us).

Here is a list of some of the businesses that shut their doors in 2018.

10th Street Autawash (Now Silverstar)

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Carolan Rental & N-flatable Fun

Coffee Cabin

Edible Arrangements

Falls International Market

Family Orthopedic and Shoe Repair

Gnosh (Looking for New Location)

Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant

Great American Cookie Company and Pretzelmaker

Greens & Spices

Icing

Jack & Charlie’s

Linda Lee’s Hallmark Shop

Monkey Bizness

New York & Company

Old Chicago Pasta & Pizza

Old Soul Cafe & Catering

Papa Murphy’s (14th Street & Minnesota Location)

Perkins (Cliff Ave Location)

R Scrapbook Store

Raymond’s Jewellers

Rogers Jewelers (Pending)

Rowdy Hogs Smokin’ BBQ

Schlotzsky’s

Sears

Sioux Falls Music

Taco Bell (North Cliff Avenue Location)

Teavana

The Recovery Room

Toys“R”Us

Treasures From the Heart

Unglued Gift Shop

Younkers

Did we miss any? Let us know!