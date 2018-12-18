Final Goodbye: Businesses That Closed in Sioux Falls in 2018
It's a fact of life, and business for that matter, that for every beginning there must be an ending. And for some Sioux Falls businesses, that end came in 2018.
From small mom and pop shops (Sioux Falls Music) to major retailers (Sears), Sioux Falls saw numerous businesses close their doors. For some, it was the reality of the dog eat dog world of business, where a bad month or a new competitor in the marketplace can spell the end. For others, it was simply a desire to do something else.
Some businesses went quietly and without anyone noticing (really, did you even know there was a Monkey Bizness store). Others (we're looking at you Teavana, Younkers) didn't go down without a fight, holding on until the bitter end. And some were staying, then going, then staying (Gordman's anyone) and some are gone, but MIGHT (?) be back (Toys “R” Us).
Here is a list of some of the businesses that shut their doors in 2018.
- 10th Street Autawash (Now Silverstar)
- Beef ‘O’ Brady’s
- Carolan Rental & N-flatable Fun
- Coffee Cabin
- Edible Arrangements
- Falls International Market
- Family Orthopedic and Shoe Repair
- Gnosh (Looking for New Location)
- Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant
- Great American Cookie Company and Pretzelmaker
- Greens & Spices
- Icing
- Jack & Charlie’s
- Linda Lee’s Hallmark Shop
- Monkey Bizness
- New York & Company
- Old Chicago Pasta & Pizza
- Old Soul Cafe & Catering
- Papa Murphy’s (14th Street & Minnesota Location)
- Perkins (Cliff Ave Location)
- R Scrapbook Store
- Raymond’s Jewellers
- Rogers Jewelers (Pending)
- Rowdy Hogs Smokin’ BBQ
- Schlotzsky’s
- Sears
- Sioux Falls Music
- Taco Bell (North Cliff Avenue Location)
- Teavana
- The Recovery Room
- Toys“R”Us
- Treasures From the Heart
- Unglued Gift Shop
- Younkers
