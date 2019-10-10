Fight the Flu 5K and Fun Run Raising Awareness About Immunization

I've already mentioned once this fall season just how unpleasant the flu can be. But unpleasantness is the least of your worries when you contract this nasty virus. The list of complications includes everything from ear and sinus infections to viral or bacterial pneumonia, especially in children.

It can also worsen other medical conditions, like congestive heart failure, asthma, or diabetes. And of course, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the worst complication - -death.

With all of that less than positive information out of the way, let's focus on the Fight the Flu 5K & Fun Run, coming up this Saturday, October 12, beginning at 9 AM at Sertoma Park (just off of 49th and Oxbow).

This is a chipped all-ages event. All registrants (age 13 & over) get a "Fight the Flu" t-shirt. Race packets and t-shirts may be picked up on Friday, October 11 from 5 to 7 PM at Scheels.

The races begin and end at Sertoma Park, strollers are welcome and the event is happening rain or shine.

CVS/Target will be giving flu vaccines at the event, but you must be pre-registered for billing purposes. The criteria for receiving a flu shot:

Must be 4 years of age or older

They'll be using the 0.5ml injectable pre-filled syringes

High dose vaccines are available for people 65 & older

Flublok (egg-free) shots will be available if needed

FluMist will not be available

For more information see the Sioux Falls Immunization Coalition website and the Fight the Flu 5K & Fun Run Facebook page.