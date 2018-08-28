Fifty-One of the Weirdest Museums Found across the United States
Yahoo Travel recently published an article on the 51 weirdest museums found in this country. They chose one museum from each state as well as the District of Columbia.
So would you like to guess what museums made the list from this part of the country? I have to admit, most of them I've never heard of - and I've lived here all my life.
Here's their list of weird museums found right here in the bread-basket of America:
- South Dakota - The Campbell Straw Bale Museum.
- Iowa - The Matchstick Marvels.
- Minnesota - The House of Balls.
- Montana - The American Computer Museum.
- Nebraska - The National Museum of Roller Skating.
- North Dakota - The Paul Broste Rock Museum.
- Wyoming - The Wyoming Frontier Prison.
To see the complete list of all 51 weird museums, go to the Yahoo Travel website.
Source: Yahoo Travel
