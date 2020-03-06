The Sanford Pentagon will again play host to the NAIA DII Men's Basketball National Tournament on March 11-17.

Teams from around the country will come to Sioux Falls to play for a championship. From March 11-17, the full 32-team tournament will play out on Heritage Court. Multiple games will be played each day with some games starting as early as 8:00 AM and others starting as late as 9:00 PM.

The College of Idaho enters the tournament as the top overall seed after going 30-3 this season. Last year's champion Spring Arbor (Michigan) earned an at-large bid for the right to defend their title. In total, 21 teams from last year return to Sioux Falls for this year's event.

Local teams participating include Dakota Wesleyan (#3 seed vs. Indiana South Bend, Thursday 7:30 PM), and Morningside (#1 seed vs. College of Ozarks (Mo.), Wednesday 1:45 PM).

NAIA

A full view of the bracket is available here. Tickets for the event are available now with all-session tickets for adults priced at $99 and single-session tickets for $16. Fans can purchase tickets online through Ticketmaster or at the Sanford Pentagon box office.

Source: Sanford Pentagon

Enter your number to get our free mobile app