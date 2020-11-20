Festival of Trees and Lights Free Family Fun After Thanksgiving

The title of the latest Sioux Falls Alive event really says it all, there will be beautiful trees and sparkling lights. But that's not all. They'll have make-and-take craft activities that kids will just love, like constructing paper lanterns, pop-up trees, and Christmas bulb suncatchers.

You can also check out Santa's workshop and write a letter to him while you're there. Washington Pavilion mascot Radley Rex and one of Santa's elves will be meeting and greeting all the guests and taking pictures with them.

The great thing is all the events that are going on in the First Floor Lobby at the Pavilion are free! But if you and the kids find yourself craving a snack, there will delicious holiday treats and beverages you can purchase, including those awesome Hot Cocoa Bombs.

Upstairs in the second-floor lobby, there is shopping to be found with a number of vendors with all kinds of products for you and your home including art, beauty and wellness items, and more.

The Festival of Trees and Lights is going on Saturday, November 28, from 11 AM to 4 PM. Face masks are required and other safety measures will also be in place.

If you end up wanting to expand your experiences at the Washington Pavilion, which would give your kids access to even more fun experiences in their museums, they have a truly amazing holiday membership offer going on now through December, 31st.

A yearly membership for two is under $2.50 per person, per month, a membership for five is about $1.60 per person, per month. The member benefits include:

Free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, and special exhibitions

Free or discounted admission to over 400 museums worldwide through the Association of Science-Technology Centers (ASTC) passport program. Visit https://www.astc.org/membership/passport-program-guidelines/ for more information

Exclusive members-only events

Ability to purchase tickets to select shows before the public

Waived handling fees for ordering tickets online and over the phone

10% discount on classes, camps and birthday parties

10% discount at Leonardo’s Café (some restrictions may apply)

For more information, see Washington Pavilion online, on Facebook, or call 605-367-6000.