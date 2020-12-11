‘Festival of Holiday Traditions’ This Weekend at the Pavilion

Looking for some holiday fun for the entire family this weekend? Look no further than the Washington Pavilion's "Festival of Holiday Traditions."

The holiday event is designed to provide several unique opportunities for children and families all weekend.

A number of fun activities are planned for kiddos like; Paper Gingerbread Decorating, Building a Snowman, Storytime with Mother Goose, Deck the Halls Decoration Making, Hot Coca Craft, plus there will be a showings of the movie "Polar Express" in the Wells Fargo CineDome. Tickets can be purchased here and at the Pavilion Box Office.

According to Dakota News Now, the Pavilion has planned some fun special appearances. There will be a meet and greet with Radley Rex. You can also come out to meet the Latina Princess character and get a photo with her, and have an opportunity to meet Mrs. Claus.

Parents, the Pavilion didn't forget about you either. While the kids are having fun doing crafts and hanging with special guests, you can enjoy a little weekend shopping while visiting the different vendor booths that will be set up in the 1st and 2nd floor lobbies.

The vendor booths will include things like art, beauty, and wellness products.

Plus they'll be holiday treats and beverages you can buy. Washington Pavilion members will receive free hot chocolate.

Most of the activities in the First Floor Lobby of the Pavilion will be free to the public.

Because of the pandemic, COVID-19 protocols will be in play. You can see all those safety precautions here.

