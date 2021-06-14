The Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls puts together the Festival of Cultures to celebrate diversity!

The festival took place at Falls Park (June 12) and had so much to do, see, and eat.

Welcoming you to the event was the Avenue of Flags representing all the countries and cultures in Sioux Falls.

There were informational booths where you could make necklaces with Dallas Chief Eagle and his family, learn how to dance from Celtic Steps, and even check out a fire truck!

The main stage had performances from around the world.

I was actually there to help with Zumba. Zumba is a great workout and it infuses salsa, cha-cha, hip-hop, and Bollywood styles of dance. There were a couple of technical difficulties, but we all had a good time!

Other performances included Soleil Bashale, Tuff Roots, Ecuador Manta, Chinese Lion Dance, Dallas Chief Eagle and his daughter Star, presenting a Native American Hoop Dance.

There were also great food vendors there providing food from around the world. Everything from gyros to Polynesian, to Latin flavors. It all looked and smelled so good!

It was a bit warm on Saturday, but the heat didn't seem to scare people away. There was a great turnout.