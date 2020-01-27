FEMA Repair and Rebuild Advice and Assistance Still Available in Sioux Falls
For many people and businesses in Sioux Falls and area who were affected by the storms in September last year, the sense of loss and confusion continues. In an effort to ease some of the anxiety surrounding those events, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) has extended the deadline to register for assistance to January 31. You may also call toll-free at 1-800-621-3362.
Additionally, legal assistance is also available to affected survivors by contacting East River Legal Services, Monday through Friday, from 8 AM to 5 PM, at 1-800-952=3015,
The types of available legal assistance include:
- Assistance with securing FEMA & other government benefits available to disaster survivors
- Assistance with life, medical & property insurance claims
- Help with home repair contracts & contractors
- Replacement of wills & other important legal documents destroyed in the disaster
- Assistance in consumer protection matters, remedies, & procedures
- Counseling on mortgage foreclosure problems
- Counseling on landlord-tenant problems
Finally, FEMA mitigation experts will be available to provide repair and rebuilding advice to individuals and contractors through Saturday, February 1 in two locations in the state.
- Menards West - 3001 S. Shirley Avenue in Sioux Falls
- Menards - 3210 Broadway Avenue in Yankton.
For more information, see FEMA Mitigation or call the Small Business Administration's Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955.