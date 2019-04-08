Felicity Huffman to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman has agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal .

The former Desperate Housewives star released a public statement on Monday (April 8), breaking her silence for the first time since the scandal broke on March 12. In a lengthy statement, she said she plans takes full responsibility for her actions, adding that she deeply regrets what she's done and accepts whatever consequences ensue.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office,” she said, according to Variety . “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

The actress continued, “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her," she added. "This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Huffman has been reportedly accused of paying a conspirator named William "Rick" Singer $15,000 to have someone boost her eldest daughter’s SAT score. As of right now, it's unclear if Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin , who was also arrested and charged with bribing UCLA to get her daughters admitted, will also plead guilty.