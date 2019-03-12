FBI Agents Drew Guns on Felicity Huffman During Arrest

And this story keeps getting crazier...

Earlier today (March 12), it was reported that Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were two of 46 people indicted in a massive college application bribery scandal . Now, it's being reported that when Huffman was arrested at her Los Angeles home this morning, seven FBI agents stormed the property , guns drawn.

The Feds ordered the actress to come out and surrender at 6am. Her husband William H. Macy and their two children were asleep in the home when the arrest was made. According to TMZ , the 56-year-old knew the charges were looming and would have willingly surrendered, but apparently the authorities saw it differently. Huffman was later released from custody after posting a $250,000 bond.

Though Huffman has already been arrested, Loughlin is not. The Fuller House star is currently on a plane, en route to Los Angeles from Canada to turn herself in . Her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, has also been arrested.

Huffman and Loughlin are both being charged with mail fraud for allegedly paying $500,000 to guarantee their daughters' admission into the University of Southern California (USC). The affidavit also accuses Huffman of rigging her daughter's SAT scores and paying $15,000 to a fake charity run by William "Rick" Singer that was really a bribe money front. Singer is being named as the scheme's ringleader and is facing up to 65 years in prison.

The real kicker, as TMZ reports, is that most of the students had no idea their parents paid bribe money to guarantee their admission.