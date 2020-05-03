Like many organizations throughout the country, Feeding South Dakota has had to adapt how they run their business since the onset of Covid- 19.

Back in March, Feeding South Dakota had to shut down their pantries. But now, they're using mobile food pantries more than ever to ensure no one goes hungry during the pandemic.

Feeding South Dakota

This wouldn't be possible if it weren't for all of the individuals willing to travel across the state of South Dakota delivering free food items wherever it's needed most. Feeding South Dakota is delivering emergency food boxes, drive-thru style in parking lots at predetermined locations.

You can find out information on these locations and when the drop off dates will be at their website. You can also follow Feeding South Dakota on their Facebook page, where you can get updates on current distribution schedules, as well as how you can help and donate.