Hop on Facebook Live for Feeding South Dakota 'Shine the Light on Hunger' event on Wednesday, May 20, from 9:15 PM – 10:00 PM at HenkinSchultz in Sioux Falls for a live concert featuring Kory and the Fireflies, light show, and appearances from various local leaders.

Tune in at facebook.com/FeedingSD to support Feeding South Dakota and local families. You can help Feeding South Dakota reach its goal of providing 30,000 meals for South Dakotans. Every dollar raised results in three meals made. While watching the event make sure to let others on your social media pages use #SouthDakotaStrong to support the worthwhile event!

