Feeding South Dakota Announces Matching Challenge to Help Kids

Feeding South Dakota has never seen a great need for food assistance across the state than right now. And there here has never been a more powerful time to give than right now.

One in six children is food insecure in South Dakota. And with summer approaching, families who rely on school provided breakfasts and lunches to feed their children must find a way to replace those meals. This is were we call all help!

If you donate to Feeding South Dakota South Dakota State University coach John Stiegelmeier and his wife Laurie will match your gift to our Child Hunger Programs. All proceeds given now through May 24 will be matched up to $12,000.

Your support can do twice as much to help feed hungry kids in our community through programs like their BackPack Program.

Coach Stiegelmeier and South Dakota State University are also providing prizes to donors! Here's what you could win:

All donors are eligible to win a dinner for two with the Coach and Laurie Stiegelmeier valued at $250.

All donors providing gifts of $500 or more are eligible to win four club level tickets and a parking pass to a 2019 home South Dakota State University football game of the winner's choice. Valued at $4,000.

All donors of $1,000 or more are eligible to win two passes to travel with the 2019 football team to a game of the winner's choice. Valued at $10,000.

Please donate now and you will help provide twice as many nourishing, healthy meals to twice as many kids in South Dakota. Every $10 you give doubles to help provide 60 nutritious meals.