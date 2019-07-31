Federal Disaster Assistance in South Dakota, One Week to Register

Anyone impacted by the severe winter storm and flooding has one week left to apply for federal disaster assistance. South Dakotans in communities and individuals have until August 6.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) homeowners and renters with disaster-related damage can contact FEMA by calling 800-621-3362, registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA app, or by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

Counties and reservations designated for FEMA Individual Assistance include Bennett, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Dewey, Hutchinson, Jackson, Mellette, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd, Turner, Yankton, Ziebach counties; Pine Ridge Reservation; Rosebud Reservation; Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.

August 6 also is the deadline for businesses, private nonprofit organizations and homeowners and renters with property damage to apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

To date, nearly 2,000 South Dakotans have contacted FEMA about potential disaster assistance.