February may be a shorter month than the rest, but it's not short on ways to save on things you may need inside and outside your home.

For example, Consumer Reports is of the opinion that you should never pay full price for a mattress. That reason being, that all the top brands offer discounts and special incentives around major and minor holidays. So you're never that far away from a good deal.

February is also a good month to find deals on smartphones, especially previous-year models. In particular, Samsung products should be dropping in price, as their new models are introduced. On the other hand, if what you want is a new iPhone, you might see a good deal here or there, but in general, because Apple usually unveils its new devices in November, the holiday season is your best bet for iPhone deals.

However, if you're in the market for an Apple iPad that's a different story. There are at least two iPad models (one under $250 and one just under $700) that are available right now.

The closer we get to the end of winter, the better the prices on cold weather appliances, so you should be able to find discounted prices on snowblowers and space heaters.

Finally, a tip of the hat to spring means pre-season savings on string trimmers for those lawn enthusiasts looking to replace an elderly or dead grass trimmer.

For more information on these discounted items and others, see Consumer Reports.

Source: Consumer Reports

