A pair of competing Sioux Falls television stations will now be owned by the same parent company.

Tuesday (September 25), the Federal Communications Commission approved a bid from Gray Television, out of Atlanta, to run both KSFY and KDLT in the Sioux Falls market.

Gray, which has owned KSFY since 2014, announced plans more than a year ago (May 1, 2018) to purchase KDLT's parent group, Red River Broadcast Company, which is based Fargo, for $32.5 million.

That sale had been on hold pending this week's FCC ruling.

No official plans have been released as to what, if any, changes will take place on the air now that the purchase has been completed.

Gray Television currently owns 145 television stations in small and medium-sized markets throughout the United States.