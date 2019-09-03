FBI Says There’s an Active Shooter Every Other Week in the US

Since July 2019, over 40 people have died in mass shootings in California, Ohio, and Texas and the problem is getting worse each year. The most recent one happened last weekend in Odessa, Texas, where the shooter left seven dead and 22 injured. According to CNN, Christopher Combs, special agent in charge of the FBI's San Antonio division said in a statement, "If you look at the numbers, we're looking at an active shooter every other week in this country."

The FBI recently conducted a study on active shooters between 2000 and 2018 and found that the numbers have been rising. In fact, Combs said that even one shooting can often breed another by saying, "After every active shooter, we are concerned that there's going to be copycats." One key factor the public can do to help to prevent mass shootings Combs said is to pay attention to a person's personality.

Source: CNN